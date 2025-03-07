Man jailed for assault on police in Derry

By Court Reporter
Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:35 BST

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court for assaulting police.

Sean Connell (27) of Moyglass Place in Derry admitted a charge of assault on police on August 30 last.

The court, sitting on Friday, was told that police were called by ambulance staff on that date about a man who was 'roaring and shouting'.

Police attended and found Connell with a wound to his head and he told them he had fallen and knocked himself unconscious.

He ran off before police could deal with him but was later detained and taken to Altnagelvin Hospital.

At the hospital he became 'increasingly aggressive ' and managed to take off handcuffs that had been placed on him and threatened police by holding up the handcuffs.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan asked the court not to interfere with another sentence Connell was currently serving from the Crown Court.

Connell was jailed for 5 months.

