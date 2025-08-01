Man jailed for shoplifting and attempting theft spree stretching back over 7 years in Derry

By Court Reporter
Published 1st Aug 2025, 13:03 BST
A man who admitted a series of offences including thefts and attempted thefts over the last seven years has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Patrick Gérard Mongan (21) of Labre Park in Derry faced theft charges dating back to June 12, 2018.

The court heard that on that date three men, one of whom was Mongan, entered a retail premises in Ferryquay Street in the city centre and stole a coat.

Then the court heard that on November 23, 2022 three males were involved in a series of thefts from Foyleside Shopping Centre, and when police approached them Mongan ran off, discarding a bag containing clothes which were still on hangers.

One of the charges related to the attempted theft of a TV from Asda in Strabane.

Mongan was then caught with a quantity of drugs on January 29 last year.

The court then also heard about the theft of a TV on February 20 last year.

Following on from this a similar incident occurred in ASDA in Strabane where Mongan tried to steal a TV.

Finally, the court was told that Mongan was one of two men who had made off from Badger's Bar without paying for food and drink that had been consumed on the premises.

Defence counsel for Mongan, Brendan Kearney said that his client was currently on remand for a Crown Court case involving a charge of non-fatal strangulation.

District Judge Ted Magill said there was no point in ordering Mongan to pay compensation as the judge said that this simply would not be paid.

The judge jailed Mongan for three months.

