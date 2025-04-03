Man told police he was going to use 4-inch needle as toothpick for food purchased in Tesco, Derry court told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with possession of a number of weapons and assault following an incident outside a shopping centre in Derry.

Solomon Kobe (41) of no fixed abode was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a man who tried to restrain him following an incident that was said to have occurred at Quayside Shopping Centre.

Two witnesses claimed to have seen Kobe harassing a woman in Tesco, leading to them attempting to physically restrain him.

It is alleged the men were subsequently pursued by Kobe and that he punched one of them and spat in the eye of another.

Kobe then reached into his pocket where, it was alleged, a knife fell out.

Following his arrest, police said they found, in addition to a knife, what appeared to be a shoemaker's four inch needle and a modified Taser-like device shaped like a torch.

When interviewed, Kobe claimed that he was going to return the knife to a lock-up and was planning on using the needle as a tooth-pick for food he was going to buy in Tesco. The taser, he said, was to be used as a dog deterrent as he was regularly attacked by dogs.

Kobe claimed that a woman had been staring at him in Tesco while the two witnesses claim that he had been chasing her.

He claimed that he had only been acting in self defence.

Kobe also identified himself as a man captured on video footage the week before during an incident in Strabane.

Police objected to bail due to risk of flight, as he has no ties to anyone or anywhere in the city.

Kobe, who was representing himself, asked for bail but Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop said the court knew little about the defendant, who only came here in February.

Bail was refused and Kobe was remanded in custody and will appear again on May 1.