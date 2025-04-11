Man told this is his 'last chance' at Derry court hearing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been told he is on his 'last chance' after he appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court for breaching his bail.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan McCloskey (24) of Glenabbey Mews appeared charged with breaching his curfew on April 9 and having an Internet-enabled device in breach of conditions.

The court heard that police were alerted by G4S that McCloskey was not present after his curfew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were also told that the alleged injured party in the original case had reported the defendant had posted on Facebook contrary to his conditions.

Court.

Police found an X Box, which is an Internet-enabled device, at McCloskey’s address.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said that the curfew breach occurred after the defendant cut his hand and had had to go to A&E. He said the defendant's father had contacted police about this.

As regards the Internet, the solicitor said that McCloskey denied sending messages and there was nothing threatening in them.

Bail was granted and McCloskey will appear on April 17.