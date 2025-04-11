Man told this is his 'last chance' at Derry court hearing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ryan McCloskey (24) of Glenabbey Mews appeared charged with breaching his curfew on April 9 and having an Internet-enabled device in breach of conditions.
The court heard that police were alerted by G4S that McCloskey was not present after his curfew.
Police were also told that the alleged injured party in the original case had reported the defendant had posted on Facebook contrary to his conditions.
Police found an X Box, which is an Internet-enabled device, at McCloskey’s address.
Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said that the curfew breach occurred after the defendant cut his hand and had had to go to A&E. He said the defendant's father had contacted police about this.
As regards the Internet, the solicitor said that McCloskey denied sending messages and there was nothing threatening in them.
Bail was granted and McCloskey will appear on April 17.