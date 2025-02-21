Man was spotted on CCTV leaving bar and getting into van in Derry city centre

Derry Magistrate's Court has heard how a man from Cookstown in County Tyrone gave police false details after being detected driving with excess alcohol in the Diamond area of the city.

Emmett Mulligan (41) of Tullywiggan Cottages in Cookstown admitted a series of driving offences that occurred in the Diamond on February 20.

The court was told that it was CCTV operators who alerted police to a man leaving a local bar and getting into a van parked in the Diamond area of the city centre in Derry.

The van was seen to move a short distance and when police arrived they detected the smell of alcohol.

Mulligan was arrested at the scene and gave police a false name and false details.

Four attempts to secure a preliminary breath test were unsuccessful, the court was told, but a later test revealed a reading of 62mgs.

While in custody. Mulligan continued to give false details but police said they eventually worked out his identity.

Police contacted the Gardai and it was discovered that Mulligan's licence had expired in 2017.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said the vehicle belonged to Mulligan's partner and he had gone to it to charge his phone.

He said that the false details were always going to be found out.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said the defendant had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

He described his actions as 'extremely foolish' but said the reading was 'not excessive'.

Mulligan was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £650.