Man who allegedly tried to contact woman on social media page before Derry court

A man accused of breaching a non molestation order has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Peter Gamble (37) of Rockmills in Derry was charged with breaching the non molestation order on January 27 in an alleged offence aggravated by domestic abuse.

He also faced a charge of harassment relating to the same date.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges during the hearing on Friday and told the court that the offences were more idiotic than anything else.

He said Gamble had contacted a woman on a social media page and she had blocked him.

He then allegedly contacted her from a different page to apologise for contacting her, the court was told.

Bail was agreed on condition that Gamble had no contact with the alleged injured party, and also on condition that he had no Internet enabled device.

He will appear again before court on February 27.