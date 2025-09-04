Man who poured can of beer over support worker's head jailed in Derry

By Court Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2025, 11:44 BST
A man who 'bit the hand that fed him' by pouring a can of beer over the head of a worker at Foyle Haven has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Patrick McGonagle (62) of Moyola Drive in Derry admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour and one of assault that occurred on July 17 last.

Most Popular

The court was told that around 12.10pm McGonagle poured the beer over the worker's head outside Foyle Haven in John Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was then disorderly when police arrived and was arrested.

Courtplaceholder image
Court

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client often went to Foyle Haven for a cup of tea or a chat.

He said the defendant was 'well known' in the city and could be 'noisy' with drink taken.

The solicitor said that all McGonagle's difficulties stemmed from alcohol abuse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added that there was 'no justification' for the incident.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said the defendant had 109 previous convictions, all alcohol related.

He said the behaviour was 'totally unacceptable' and imposed a sentence of three months in custody.

Related topics:DerryJohn Street
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice