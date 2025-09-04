Man who poured can of beer over support worker's head jailed in Derry

A man who 'bit the hand that fed him' by pouring a can of beer over the head of a worker at Foyle Haven has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick McGonagle (62) of Moyola Drive in Derry admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour and one of assault that occurred on July 17 last.

The court was told that around 12.10pm McGonagle poured the beer over the worker's head outside Foyle Haven in John Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was then disorderly when police arrived and was arrested.

Court

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client often went to Foyle Haven for a cup of tea or a chat.

He said the defendant was 'well known' in the city and could be 'noisy' with drink taken.

The solicitor said that all McGonagle's difficulties stemmed from alcohol abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that there was 'no justification' for the incident.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said the defendant had 109 previous convictions, all alcohol related.

He said the behaviour was 'totally unacceptable' and imposed a sentence of three months in custody.