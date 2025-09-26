Man who racially abused victim in hospital jailed for seven months

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with a series of offences including a number of thefts and assaulting police.

Matthew Anderson (24) of no fixed abode was charged with, on October 12, 2023, stealing £3, interfering with a motor vehicle, possession of drugs and damaging a police vehicle.

He was also charged with, on November 25 last year, stealing alcohol worth £63.74 from a shop and assault and disorderly behaviour after he racially abused a man in an Omagh hospital, attempting to headbutt him.

When a patient attempted to intervene, Anderson punched the patient in the back of the head, Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday morning.

Bishop Street Courthouse

He was subsequently arrested and police officers found him to be in possession of drugs.

While he was in a police vehicle, the defendant punched a camera and began shouting sectarian abuse, later pleading no comment to the tablets charges, the court was told.

On June 17 of this year, Anderson was again arrested after attempting to damage a door at the Rockmills apartment complex in Derry.

When police arrived, he spat at the officers and was arrested and charged with assaulting police and attempted criminal damage, the court heard.

Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that Anderson had pleaded guilty to all matters and had been in custody for three months.

He added that Anderson struggles with addiction and mental health issues.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay told Anderson that a custodial sentence was 'inevitable', sentencing him to seven months in custody.