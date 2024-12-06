Man who stole over £2,000 dog leads and harnesses in 'bizarre' case jailed at Derry court

A man who carried out a 'bizarre' theft by stealing dog leads and harnesses valued at £2,126 has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Harry Boyle (33) of Claremont House in Derry admitted the theft and a series of other offences that occurred last year and this year.

The court heard that police were called to a local pet shop after more than £2,000 worth of dog leads were stolen on October 24, 2023.

CCTV was examined and Boyle was identified but could not be located by police.

Then the court was told of an incident on April 15 this year when Boyle was seen 'heavily intoxicated' walking towards Claremont House. When police approached he ran off and tried to get into the building but was stopped by police. He became abusive and clenched his fists and gritted his teeth.

When police went to search him he refused and pushed past one officer and lunged at another before shouting 'up the IRA'.

Boyle was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital but staff refused to treat him due to his aggressive behaviour. During the course of his struggle with police one officer had his watch smashed.

On June 6, police were called after Boyle breached a curfew, and during their dealings police found drugs on him. A similar situation occurred on September 2, when again the curfew was breached and more drugs were found.

Finally the court heard that on September 9, 2023 police were called to a report of two males fighting outside Claremont House. The defendant was seen to throw the first punch.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that his client had been subjected to a punishment shooting some time ago that resulted in him spending three months in hospital . He said this 'exacerbated' Boyle's drug use as he self medicated for pain relief.

The barrister said that Boyle had difficulties with alcohol and drugs but planned to leave the city when released.

Sentencing Boyle to nine months in custody, District Judge Barney McElholm ordered him to pay £2,126 in compensation and also to pay the police officer £145 in compensation for the damaged watch.