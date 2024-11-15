Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who was shot by police while brandishing two knives has been sentenced at Derry Crown Court.

Noel David Quigley (42) of Celandine Court admitted a charge of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on April 17 2021. The court heard police were called to an address after Quigley had phoned 999 threatening to self harm. When police arrived, Quigley was sitting in a chair holding a knife in each hand and threatening to harm himself. Police tried to talk him into placing the knives down but he refused and then 'irritant spray' was used but to no avail. Quigley was then said to have stood up 'stabbing and slashing at an officer about the head'.

The court heard that there was a slit in the officer’s cap and the officer required treatment for a head wound. The court was told that the attack only ended when an officer discharged his firearm and shot Quigley, who was then taken to the Royal Victoria hospital in Belfast.

Judge Neil Rafferty KC said that Quigley had a history of offences against police, with 15 previous convictions for assault on police.

He said the defendant had had a difficult, violent childhood.

The judge said he had read various reports about the benefits Quigley was getting from counselling.

He added that it was a case where body worn footage benefited both the defence and prosecution, showing the attack on the officer and also the state of the defendant.

Judge Rafferty said that this was ‘a serious assault’ on a police officer with a knife but ‘thankfully the injuries were superficial’.

He said anyone who engaged on assaults on police must expect a custodial sentence.

Quigley was sentenced to three years with 18 months in custody and 18 months on licence.