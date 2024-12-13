Man with 192 previous convictions jailed in Derry for sexually assaulting 'Good Samaritan' teenager
Paul Farren (34) of no fixed abode admitted the charge, which occurred on June 22, as well as a charge of indecent behaviour the previous day on June 21.
The court heard on Friday that on June 22, the defendant was lying on the ground outside the Iceland store in Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry city centre.
Two girls were passing at the time and as one of them had experience with first aid, they went to his assistance, the court was told.
Farren then sat up and lit a cigarette before groping one of the girls and trying to kiss her neck before she pushed him away.
The court also heard that the defendant had been observed urinating in the street on June 21.
At interview, Farren accepted it was him on the CCTV but couldn't recall the incident of the sexual assault.
Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said that Farren was 'a prolific offender and a drunken nuisance', but was not a prolific sex offender.
He said the girl was acting as a Good Samaritan and was proof of the saying 'no good deed goes unpunished '.
Farren was jailed for 3 months, had a Restraining Order imposed for a period of 3 years and was fined £200.
He will have to sign the Sex Offender's Register for a period of 7 years.
Speaking after sentencing, the PSNI’s Local Policing Team Inspector Craig said: "I want to thank the victim for bravely reporting this sexual assault and showing such strength.
"This occurred as the victim was enjoying spending time with her friend. Out of kindness and concern she took the time to stop and offer help. In return for such compassion and kindness, she was sexually assaulted. That the victim was violated in such a way is despicable, and utterly reprehensible.
"We know today's outcome will not erase what happened, but we do hope it will provide some comfort to the victim.
"We are committed to tackling violence against women and girls, and we hope today’s court outcome sends a clear message to offenders there is no hiding place."