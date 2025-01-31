Man with 414 convictions jailed at Derry court for stealing food and clothing from Poundland
Damien Joseph Young (58) of no fixed abode in Derry appeared charged with stealing food and clothing from Poundland on January 29.
He also faced a series of assault charges and a charge if stealing a charity box belonging to the Make a Wish Foundation again on January 29.
The court heard that police were called to Poundland in Waterloo Place in Derry to a report of a male causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.
They found Young eating an Easter egg through the tinfoil and swiping at the store manager.
He also spat at the manager and also at a police officer while being arrested.
Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said her client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
She said Young was only recently released from custody.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that what concerned him most was the spitting.
He said he didn't think there was anyone with a worse record than Young.
Young was jailed for 3 months.