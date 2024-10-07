Michael McMonagle controversy to be subject of urgent question in Stormont

Michael McMonagle.

The case of the controversy surrounding Michael McMonagle is to be subject of an urgent question at Stormont on Monday.

Shortly after the start of Assembly business at Stormont this afternoon the Speaker Edwin Poots said: “There are requests from five parties today in relation to statements made by the First Minister [Michelle O’Neill] over the past week.

"There is clearly a demand in the House to hear from the First Minister.

"Before I go on to deal with procedural issues let us go on to acknowledge that there are victims involved here and we should remember that.

"Members will be aware that I have selected an urgent question, which I'm satisfied falls within the remit of The Executive Office's (TEO) responsibilities and which is broad enough to give the Assembly the opportunitiy to raise questions of TEO.

"I will ensure that other members who had tabled urgent questions will be called to raise a supplementary question. Therefore the Assembly will have an opportunity to hear from TEO and I will also ensure that the Minister has an opportunity to put their perspective. I understand that members may have other questions but I suggest that the urgent question is the time to raise them.”

Last month Mr. Monagle pleaded guilty to 14 child sex offences.

The 42-year-old from Limewood Street faced two charges of attempted incitement of a child to engage in sexual activity on dates in August 2021.

He was also charged with 12 counts of attempted sexual communication with a child on various dates over the course of the years 2020 and 2021.

McMonagle pleaded guilty to the charges against him during the hearing at the Crown Court in Derry last month.

McMonagle’s last job was working as a press officer for the British Heart Foundation. Previously he had worked as a press officer for Sinn Féin.

Prior to that he had worked as a journalist at the Derry Journal from 2004 to 2014.

On Monday DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley raised a point of order.

"Following last week's disturbing developments regarding child safeguarding and the former Sinn Féin press officer, Mr. Michael McMonagle, we have been made aware of his continued access to this very building.

"Every answer given so far raises further questions so in the interests of full transparency can the Speaker confirm when Sinn Féin notified the Assembly and terminated Mr. McMonagle's Stormont access pass and whether the Assembly's own safeguarding policy has been compromised as a result of Sinn Féin not notifying the Assembly.

"Further to that point of order can the Assembly confirm which Sinn Féin MLAs employed Mr. McMonagle and whether this includes the First Minister Michelle O'Neill.”

Mr. Poots replied: “There are a number of aspects in relation to issues being raised today. I am conscious that matters within the responsibiliy of the Assembly Commission are not in actual fact points of order.

"I will say that I understand that the issues being raised by the members and the situation which has arisen are concerning. I've had a number of discussions with the Clerk, the Chief Executive last week and officials have been active in looking at issues that have arisen in relation to the Assembly Commission processes and procedures.

"However, the members and parties ultimately have responsibilities for the staff that they employ. I take this opportunity to remind all members of the importance of complying with those responsibilities they have, including in relation to issuing and returning of staff passes to this building and the sharing of information with the Assembly Commission when such serious situations arise.

"I know that a number of written questions have been submitted to the Assembly Commission and if members have any other issues to raise in relation to the Assembly Commission issues that is the route to do that.”