‘Obsessed’ student allegedly made rape and murder comments under video of woman he posted on Incel forum, court told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An ‘obsessed’ Belfast student allegedly made comments about rape and murder under videos of a woman he posted on Incel forums, a court heard on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arlo Kilpatrick, 21, also took a photograph of himself outside the victim’s home and disclosed that he had written more than 30 love songs for her, a judge was told.

Police claimed in one online message he stated: “I support the rape and killing of women in real life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilpatrick, of Florenceville Avenue in Belfast, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with stalking and threatening communications.

Court

The alleged offences were committed on March 28 this year.

Police were initially alerted last June after the complaint, an active TikTok user, became aware that sexual fantasies about her had allegedly been posted on a men’s self-improvement website.

At that stage the investigation was closed due to issues with identifying any perpetrator, the court was told.

But the court heard the woman then joined the site and began contact in a bid to stop any further material about her appearing online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI officer claimed Kilpatrick then began an escalating campaign of behaviour against the complainant.

“He appears to have copied those videos from TikTok, posting them on Incel websites and writing under the thoughts of rape and murder,” she said.

“Recently, the defendant has taken a photograph of himself outside the front of her home address and posted it on that website.”

The woman provided police with screenshots of a series of messages on the forum allegedly linked to Kilpatrick, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They included: “She’s an evil b***h”, “I hope she dies”, “rape and murder on my mind 24/7”, and “I support the rape and killing of women in real life”.

Opposing bail, police expressed major concerns based on Kilpatrick knowing where she lives.

“He allegedly told her during the conversations that he was obsessed with her and had written over 30 love songs for her,” the officer revealed.

“By his own admission he is obsessed with her.”

During police questioning Kilpatrick allegedly stated: “I wished death on her and I said in a song I hope she gets raped.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told interviewing officers that he wanted the woman to see the messages to “piss her off”, but insisted it was merely a platform for posting extreme comments which were not serious.

Asked his intention in publishing the photograph, he replied: “I get that it looks like me trying to be a threat, but it was just me and this other guy from Lithuania from the forum.”

Defence counsel Kelly Doherty confirmed her client accepted making “totally unacceptable and horrible” comments.

She argued that Kilpatrick, who is studying at Ulster University, has an attention deficit disorder and no history of aggression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to the photo outside the woman’s house, Ms Doherty submitted: “He says it was done in a poor attempt at humour, there was no attempted threat.”

Kilpatrick was refused bail and remanded in custody until May 7.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers KC ruled: “The real concerns relate to the potential for re-offending and interference with the witness.”