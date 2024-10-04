'Pit bull type dog' savaged another dog to death in Derry while woman behaved aggressively, court told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derry Magistrate's Court has heard how a 'pit bull type dog' savaged another dog to death while a woman who was one of the owners behaved aggressively towards people who tried to intervene.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seren Lloyd (23) of Strand Road in Derry admitted three assaults and a charge of disorderly behaviour on August 4, 2023.

The court heard on Friday that police were called after a dog had attacked a smaller dog in the Clon Elagh in the Skeoge area and killed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant was along with a male and she behaved aggressively towards the woman walking the dog.

Skeoge Road. File picture. DER2126GS - 090

A taxi driver who tried to intervene was, the court was told, allegedly punched by the other person who was with Lloyd, and Lloyd pushed him.

The taxi driver was taken to hospital with cuts on his head.

The girl whose dog was attacked phoned her father 'hysterically crying', and the man attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he arrived the pit bull type dog still had the smaller dog by the neck and so the father tried to separate the animals. As he did so the male defendant, it was contended, attacked him and the man defended himself.

Lloyd then swung a chain-like dog lead at the man's head and was verbally aggressive.

The pit bull type dog was later put down.

A defence barrister contended that the male defendant was the main protagonist in the case.

He said his client had drink taken on the day and had reacted when she saw someone punching at her dog.

The barrister said that his client was remorseful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the pre-sentence report 'was not a good report'.

He described the incident as 'absolutely and utterly disgraceful' and said that instead of trying to stop their dog attacking a smaller dog the defendants were aggressive towards members of the public.

He said that the offending occurred a matter of weeks after Lloyd received a suspended sentence, which the judge said would have been her final warning.

He jailed Lloyd for a period of seven months and imposed a Restraining Order for a period of four years.