Sean Brown family’s ‘deep disappointment’ at move to appeal public inquiry ruling

The late Sean Brown.

The family of Sean Brown have expressed ‘deep regret and disappointment’ at the British Government’s decision to appeal a court ruling ordering it to establish a public inquiry into the Bellaghy-native’s murder in 1997.

The 61-year-old father-of-six was abducted by the Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF) as he locked the gates of the Wolfe Tone GAA club in south Derry on May 12, 1997. His remains were later discovered near Randalstown.

Before Christmas Mr Justice Humphreys ruled in the High Court that Secretary of State Hilary Benn must set up an inquiry into the killing.

However, it has now emerged that the British Government is appealing the ruling.

The family of Sean Brown, including his widow Bridie, pictured at the High Court in Belfast, in 2022.

In a statement the Brown family expressed ‘deep regret and disappointment at the Secretary of State’s decision earlier this week to lodge an appeal against the recent ruling in the High Court ordering him to set up a Public Inquiry into the 1997 murder of our father and Bridie’s husband Sean.’

"This appeal was lodged on December 31, New Years Eve, and there must be a suspicion that the timing was intended to ‘bury bad news’. His previous decision not to grant an inquiry, which led to the impugned Judicial Review proceedings, was communicated to us by the NIO at 17.45 on a Friday.

"In granting our application for a Public Inquiry Justice Humphreys said: ‘After 27 years, the United Kingdom has manifestly failed to investigate the murder of Sean Brown in which state agents were allegedly involved.

‘An 87 year old widow does not know how, why and by whom her husband was killed. Previous investigations have been fundamentally flawed. Information has been deliberately withheld.’

"He went on to state that, ‘No viable alternative to a Public Inquiry has been advanced.’”

Responding to the Brown family’s concerns, a Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said: "We have enormous sympathy for Mrs Brown and her family who have suffered so much since Sean Brown's murder.

"The recent judgement by the High Court however raises a number of important issues, including matters of constitutional significance that go beyond this individual case. The Government has therefore lodged a notice of appeal to the Court of Appeal and we are seeking expedition.

"We are also seeking expedition of the application for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court in the prior case of Dillon & Others, which touches on related matters, so that all these issues can be considered as soon as possible.

"This appeal will not delay the Government's determination to repeal and replace the Legacy Act, and to reform the Independent Commission on Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) to strengthen its capacity to find answers for victims and families."

In relation to the Legacy Act and ICRIR, Mr. Benn Hilary Benn laid an order at Westminster before Christmas to ‘repeal and replace’ elements of the Legacy Act but vowed to retain the ICRIR.

The British Secretary of State took the first step in repealing part of the controversial NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 on Wednesday.

Mr. Benn said the new order would remove the provisions in the Legacy Act that would provide conditional immunity from prosecution to British soldiers, police officers, republicans and loyalists accused of committing atrocities during the conflict.