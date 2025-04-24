Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man described as 'a security employee' who once did security for President Clinton has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged in connection with Monday's dissident republican parade in the city.

Thomas Joseph Moore (55) of Farren Park in Derry appeared facing three charges of managing a parade in support of a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA, on April 21, aiding and abetting the wearing of military style clothing in support of a proscribed organisation and aiding and abetting the breach of Parades Commission stipulations.

A Detective Inspector connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He told the court a march took place on April 21 and 'a large proportion of the marchers were wearing paramilitary style uniforms'.

The police officer said that the defendant was identified as wearing an ear piece and seemed to be organising some of the masked men to the starting point of the march.

The court was told that there was disorder during and after the march with, '50 petrol bombs and fireworks' thrown at police.

The officer said that this disorder was 'highly likely orchestrated by the New IRA to distract police.'

He told the court that at the march a gazebo had been erected and the defendant could be seen directing the masked men towards that and that there was a number of people with umbrellas outside the gazebo.

The officer also said that they were trying to conceal people's identity from police and cameras.

The court was told that the police believed the gazebo was being used for people to change out of uniforms and afterwards people could be seen leaving with large green plastic bags which were seized by police and found to contain uniforms.

Moore was then said to have dismantled the gazebo and placed it in a car, the officer said.

He drove away before being arrested, the court was told.

The officer said that this was a live investigation and bail was objected to due to the risk of interference with witnesses and the risk Moore could flee the jurisdiction.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said his client had no relevant record and was a married man with close ties to the community.

He said that Moore had been in the security industry for the past 35 years and had provided security for 'all sorts of events ' including Hallowe’en, the Clipper festival and President Clinton's visit.

The solicitor said that the defendant was named on the application to the Parade's Commission after 'a long and convoluted process'.

He said Moore often liaised with the PSNI in his role as a steward.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said he would grant bail as he did not accept the risk to witnesses or the risk of fleeing the jurisdiction.

He set bail at £500 and made it a condition that Moore does not attend or participate in any republican parade.

Following the granting of bail a prosecutor said they would be appealing that decision and the judge told them they had two hours to lodge that appeal.

Moore will appear again on May 22.