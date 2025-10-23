Soldier F found not guilty of Bloody Sunday murders

A former paratrooper known as Soldier F has been found not guilty of committing two murders and five attempted murders on Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delivering his judgment at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Patrick Lynch said the evidence presented against the veteran fell well short of what was required for conviction.

Soldier F had been accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney on Bloody Sunday, regarded as one of the darkest days of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The veteran had also been accused of attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person

James Wray (left) and William McKinney.

.

Thirteen people were killed when members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire on a civil rights demonstration in the city.

The non-jury trial heard evidence across four weeks which included statements by two of Soldier F’s colleagues.

Soldier F was present at Belfast Crown Court for each day of the trial with his identify concealed behind a curtain in the court room.

Relatives of the men killed and supporters also attended each day of the trial.