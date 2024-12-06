Soldier F pleads not guilty to murders on Bloody Sunday in Derry

Soldier F is to stand trial charged with the murder of William McKinney (left) and James Wray.

A former British Army paratrooper accused of murdering two people and attempting to murder five others in Derry on Bloody Sunday has pleaded not guilty.

Soldier F, who has been granted anonymity, was returned for trial charged with the murder of William McKinney and James Wray and the five charges of attempted murder in Derry on January 30, 1972.

James Wray and William McKinney were among a total of thirteen men and boys who were shot and killed in the Bogside area of Derry on that day during an anti-internment civil rights march. A fourteenth person died later from wounds sustained that day.

As the charges was put to him at the arraignment hearing at Belfast Crown Court on Friday, Soldier F replied ‘not guilty’ to each in turn.

An application was previously lodged to have the case dismissed, however the defence’s application was unsuccessful, which resulted in the arraignment going ahead.

Counsel for the accused had contended previously that there was insufficient evidence to allow the case to proceed. The ‘no bill’ application was argued against by the prosecution, who allege that a group of soldiers had entered the Bogside and fired weapons with an intention to kill.

While granting an application for an extension of the anonymity and screening protections for the former soldier, the judge Mr Justice Fowler rejected the no bill application.

The hearing was told that the trial could now commence as soon as early next year, with a date due to be set for this at a review hearing on January 24, 2025.