Soldier F trial hears account of witness who saw a soldier firing his gun on Bloody Sunday

The trial of a former paratrooper accused of killing two civilians during Bloody Sunday has heard an account of a witness seeing a soldier firing their weapon on the day.

Soldier F, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of the murder of James Wray and William McKinney following a civil rights march in Derry on January 30, 1972.

Denis McLaughlin, who was 16 on the day of the shootings, said he was hit by a rubber bullet during the day.

In evidence read to the court on Friday, he said he witnessed a man he later realised was William Nash, one of those who died, being injured and falling, and said that he himself was in a “terrible state”.

Mural in the Bogside dedicated to those killed on Bloody Sunday. PA

In the Glenfada Park North courtyard, he recalled seeing a soldier shouting “stop or I’ll shoot”, before lifting his rifle and firing either a self-loading rifle (SLR) or a submachine gun, and said he saw a man falling in the wake of that fire.

Earlier in the week, the trial heard statements by soldiers G and H that they, as well as soldier F, had opened fired at Glenfada Park North.

Some 13 people were shot dead by the Parachute Regiment on the day.

Soldier F is also accused of attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person.

He has pleaded not guilty to the seven counts.

Soldier F sits in the court room at Belfast Crown Court behind a curtain during each day of the trial, which began last month.

Friday’s hearing also heard a series of facts that have been agreed by the prosecution and the defence.

These included that Soldier F was interviewed voluntarily under caution across two days from March 8 to 9, 2016 by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland over the offences he has been charged with.

“At the outset of the interview, Soldier F’s solicitor read on to the record the following prepared statement: ‘I understand that you wish to interview me about the events that took place over a short space of time on January 31 1972, over 44 years ago’,” a prosecution lawyer read to the court.

“‘While I am sure I properly discharged my duties as a soldier on that day, I no longer have any reliable recollection of those events. I am not therefore able to answer your questions and will not be drawn into speculating or guessing. For that reason, I will not be answering any questions put to me’.

“Thereafter, Soldier F made no comment to all questions put to him.”

The agreed facts also included medical and forensic evidence that Mr McKinney died after being hit by a single bullet which entered the right side of his back, and that Mr Wray was struck by two bullets, most likely from the same gun.

Neither man tested positive for lead or explosives residue on their hands or clothes.

The defence was set to start their response on Monday.