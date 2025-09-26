Soldier F trial set to resume with witness evidence next week

File photo dated 30/01/72 of soldiers taking cover behind their sandbagged armoured cars while dispersing rioters with CS gas in Londonderry. A judge will rule later on whether to admit "decisive" evidence to the trial of a former paratrooper accused of two murders on Bloody Sunday. Issue date: Wednesday September 24, 2025.

The trial of a former paratrooper accused of the murder of two men on Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972 is set to resume next week.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The non-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court will hear evidence from three men who survived the shootings as well as civilian witnesses and former soldiers.

It comes after Judge Patrick Lynch on Wednesday ruled that key hearsay evidence in the trial can be admitted as evidence in his trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He granted an application by the prosecution to admit a number of statements made by other soldiers on the ground during the shootings on January 30, 1972 which the defence had argued were not reliable.

Members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civilians in Derry on Bloody Sunday after a civil rights march.

Soldier F, who cannot be identified, is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney.

He is also charged with five attempted murders during the incident in the city’s Bogside area, namely of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon, Patrick O’Donnell and a person unknown.

He has pleaded not guilty to the seven counts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He sits in the courtroom behind a curtain during each day of the trial.

The court sat for a brief hearing on Friday, and heard that the trial will resume next Wednesday morning, and is expected to last between two to three weeks.

There was some discussion around witnesses being subjected to cross-examination, with Mark Mulholland KC for the defence arguing that they were “quite exhaustively questioned at the lower court”.

“After the various years of media, Saville (inquiry) sittings, being at the hearings, what has occurred even in the last few years of these proceedings, there is a risk of innocent contamination,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Lynch said he thinks cross-examination should take “more or less its normal form”.

“It’s an open forum, an open trial, and also it’s of assistance to the court as well – to see witnesses describing events is different to reading about it on page after page of deposition,” he said.

The trial will sit again next Wednesday at the Crown Court in Belfast.