Suspended jail sentence for Derry man who threatened to set fire to himself
James Martin Moore (40) of Earhart Park in Derry admitted a charge of assault on police that occurred on April 6.
The court heard that police attended an incident around 5.10pm and found Moore who had a lighter in his hand and was threatening to set fire to himself.
He then ran into the house locking the back door but police were able to gain entry.
As they were arresting Moore he tried to kick and bite an officer but failed to make contact.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that there had been no physical contact made during the incident and there had been no further incidents.
Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said that this incident occurred as a result of poor mental health.
He imposed a sentence of four months in prison suspended for 18 months.