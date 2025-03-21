Suspended sentence for man who broke victim’s larynx and jaw in headbutt assault

A man has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate’s Court for assaulting another man breaking his larynx and his jaw.

Marc Mukendi (37) of Grangemore Park was convicted of the assault inflicting grievous bodily harm that took place on January 13 last year.

The incident occurred in a public house after the injured party had entered with his partner.

Initially the incident began with smiles and appeared to be minor, the court heard, but then escalated.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Mukendi head-butted the other man causing what the judge said was a 'massive' amount of damage.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he didn't know how 'it went from smiles to an horrendous assault. '

He said his main concern was 'the sheer amount of damage done' to the injured party.

He sentenced Mukendi to 12 months in prison suspended for 3 years and ordered him to pay £1,000 in compensation 'to bring it home to him the enormity of what he had done'.