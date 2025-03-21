Suspended sentence for woman who assaulted two workers at Altnagelvin Hospital

By Staff Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2025, 15:28 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 15:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A woman charged with assaulting two members of staff at Altnagelvin Hospital has been given a suspended sentence.

Naomi Janine Graham (42) of Strand Road admitted two assaults on October 8, 2023.

The court heard police were called to the hospital and told two staff members had been assaulted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Graham had grabbed one staff member by the arm and she believed she was going to be headbutted.

Derry Courthouseplaceholder image
Derry Courthouse

She also threw a pair of shoes at another worker.

Police found Graham on her hands and knees in A&E and restrained her.

When interviewed she said she remembered going to the hospital but nothing else,.

Defence solicitor Conor McGurk said it was 'atrocious behaviour ' and the defendant was well aware of the court's attitude to hospital offending.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said Graham said she was having 'an episode' and had since engaged with probation. District Judge Barney McElholm sentenced Graham to 4 months suspended for 2 years and ordered her to pay £300 in compensation to both workers.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice