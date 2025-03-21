Suspended sentence for woman who assaulted two workers at Altnagelvin Hospital

A woman charged with assaulting two members of staff at Altnagelvin Hospital has been given a suspended sentence.

Naomi Janine Graham (42) of Strand Road admitted two assaults on October 8, 2023.

The court heard police were called to the hospital and told two staff members had been assaulted.

Graham had grabbed one staff member by the arm and she believed she was going to be headbutted.

Derry Courthouse

She also threw a pair of shoes at another worker.

Police found Graham on her hands and knees in A&E and restrained her.

When interviewed she said she remembered going to the hospital but nothing else,.

Defence solicitor Conor McGurk said it was 'atrocious behaviour ' and the defendant was well aware of the court's attitude to hospital offending.

He said Graham said she was having 'an episode' and had since engaged with probation. District Judge Barney McElholm sentenced Graham to 4 months suspended for 2 years and ordered her to pay £300 in compensation to both workers.