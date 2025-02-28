'This is one of the most brainless cases I have ever read' says Derry judge after mechanic drove to MOT centre while banned

Derry Magistrate's Court has been told that a 25-years-old car mechanic was spotted on CCTV driving into an M.O.T. centre while disqualified.

Darren Dunne from Claremont Street pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified at the M.O.T. centre in the Newbuildings area of the city last August 17.

In the motoring offences before the Magistrate's Court on Friday, a solicitor for the Public Prosecution Service told the District Judge that last summer Dunne drove his Volkswagen Passat car to the centre for an M.O.T. test.

He was recorded on CCTV arriving in the car and taking a seat in the waiting area. In March of the same year he'd been disqualified for driving for two years for previous motoring offences.

Defence Barrister Michael Donaghy told District Judge Barney McElholm that Dunne, a mechanic, had taken a chance as he was keen to have his car approved in the M.O.T. centre to enable him to earn a living. He said Dunne apologised for his offending.

The District Judge said an aggravating factor in the case was "he'd been disqualified last May and three months later he drove to the M.O.T. centre”.

"This is one of the most brainless cases I have ever read, going to an M.O.T. centre when you're a disqualified driver,” the judge said.

He then sentenced Dunne to five months in prison, suspended for three years, and disqualified him from driving for one year and nine months.

"If this man comes back for similar offences there's five months waiting for him plus more", the District Judge said.