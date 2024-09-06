Court

Two men have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on charges of grievous bodily harm with intent on two men.

Philip Donnelly (53) of Templegrove in Derry and Oisin O'Kane (19) of Fitzroy Avenue in Belfast appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

The men were both charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent on two people on June 24 last year.

Donnelly was further charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place namely a hammer on the same date.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

When they were asked if they wished to call any witnesses or make any statement both men said 'not at this time'.

Both of the defendants were returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 4, 2024. Both of the accused were released on bail.