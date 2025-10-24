Vigil to be held in Derry in solidarity with Bloody Sunday families after Soldier F verdict

A public vigil will be held in Derry this evening in solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families in the wake of the verdict being delivered in the trial of Soldier F.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Black Flag Solidarity Vigil’ has been organised by the Bloody Sunday March Committee and will take place at Free Derry Wall at 6.30pm this evening, Friday, October 24.

It comes the day after former paratrooper Soldier F was found not guilty of the murder of James Wray and William McKinney. He was also acquitted on five other accounts of the attempted murder of five others, Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirteen unarmed civilians were shot and killed when members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire on the civil rights demonstration in the Bogside area of Derry on January 30, 1972. Many more were wounded.

Relatives carrying white crosses stop for a moment of remembrance at a mural dedicated to those murdered on Bloody Sunday, during the 2025 March for Justice. Photo: George Sweeney

In his judgment at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday, Judge Patrick Lynch said the evidence presented in the case against Soldier F was “well short” of what was required for conviction.

Judge Lynch did however state that Parachute Regiment had shot dead unarmed civilians in Derry on Bloody Sunday, and that those soldiers who were involved should “hang their heads in shame”.

Judge Lynch said members of the Regiment had gone into Glenfada Park North and fired upon unarmed civilians at a distance of 50 metres or less. This resulted in two people being murdered and others being unlawfully wounded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They had totally lost all sense of military discipline,” he said. “Shooting in the back unarmed civilians fleeing from them on the streets of a British city. Those responsible should hang their heads in shame.”

Announcing the vigil in Derry, the Bloody Sunday March Committee posted: “In light of today's verdict BSMC are asking people to attend this vigil tomorrow night Friday, October 24 at 6.30pm at Free Derry Wall.

"If you could bring black flags. All welcome.”