Woman charged with possessing kitchen knife returned for trial in Derry
A woman has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court following a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrates Court.
Gwyneth Doherty (46) of Patrick Street was charged with, on August 2 2022, possession of an offensive weapon, namely a kitchen knife, in a public place, criminal damage and assault.
It was accepted that there was a case to answer. There were no contrary submissions.
Doherty chose not to submit any statements nor to call any witnesses.
She was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on January 15.