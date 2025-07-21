Woman in Derry breached bail by being almost three times over limit

A woman has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court following her thirteenth breach of bail conditions.

Courtney Temple (21) of Jefferson Court in Derry was arrested on July 19 this year after coming to the attention of police as a suspect in an assault case.

Temple was given a breath test and gave a reading of 97mgs, which was almost three times the legal limit and in clear breach of her bail conditions to abstain from alcohol, the court was told on Monday.

The court heard that this was her thirteenth breach, the majority of which were related to alcohol.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott told the court that drinking was a major problem for Temple.

The solicitor requested that the court grant Temple one 'final, final warning'.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer granted bail, but strongly encouraging Temple to seek help for her addiction before her upcoming case in Derry Crown Court.

