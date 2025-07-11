A judge at Derry Magistrate's Court has told a man 'you have to understand no means no' as he sentenced him for breaching a non-molestation order.

Gérard Martin Ferguson (32) of Rosskeen Park admitted one charge of breaching an order on January 24.

The injured party had secured a non-molestation order earlier in January.

On January 24, she received a TikTok video from the defendant, her ex partner, of a song about not giving up.

Court hammer.

The court heard that the woman felt 'pestered'.

This was because she she had made it clear she did not want to continue with the relationship.

When interviewed, Ferguson claimed he sent the video before the order was in place and it had been delayed due to the woman blocking him.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that the couple were now in mediation as there was a child involved.

District Judge Ted Magill said often a breach of non-molestation orders involved 'all sorts of nastiness' but not in this case.

He imposed a Restraining Order for two years and a one month prison term suspended for 12 months.