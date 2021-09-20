COVID-19 rate in BT48 falls to well below average for the north

Between September 13 and September 19 there were 182 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 299, well down from 517.6 in the week September 6 to September 12.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 282 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 455.8, down from 657.8 the previous week.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 134 cases giving a prevalence rate of 498.3, down from 680.6 last week.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 108 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 1,368.8, a rise from 1,102.7 week-on-week.

Castlederg now has by far the highest rate in the north and is the only post code with a rate above 1,000.