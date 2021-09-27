COVID-19 rate in Derry's BT48 and BT47 postcode zones falling

Between September 20 and September 26 there were 149 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 244.8, well down from 299 in the week September 13 to September 19.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 217 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 350.7, down from 455.8 the previous week.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 156 cases giving a prevalence rate of 580.1, up from 498.3 last week.

Latest daily COVID-19 data by post code released.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 107 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 1,356.1, down fractionally from 1,368.8 week-on-week.

Castlederg had the second highest rate in the north after BT69 (Aughnacloy) were the rate was 1,401.5.