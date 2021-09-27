COVID-19 rate in Derry's BT48 and BT47 postcode zones falling
The COVID-19 rate in the BT48 and BT47 areas of Derry is continuing to fall with more cases recorded in Strabane than on the cityside of Derry last week.
Between September 20 and September 26 there were 149 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 244.8, well down from 299 in the week September 13 to September 19.
In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 217 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 350.7, down from 455.8 the previous week.
In Strabane (BT82) there were 156 cases giving a prevalence rate of 580.1, up from 498.3 last week.
In Castlederg (BT81) there were 107 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 1,356.1, down fractionally from 1,368.8 week-on-week.
Castlederg had the second highest rate in the north after BT69 (Aughnacloy) were the rate was 1,401.5.
The average rate for the north is now 409.6 per 100,000.