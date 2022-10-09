Creeslough explosion: 10 people who died in tragedy named by gardai

The people who died were James O Flaherty, 48 years; Jessica Gallagher, 24 years; Martin McGill, 49 years; Catherine O Donnell, 39 years and her son; James Monaghan, 13 years; Hugh Kelly, 59 years; Martina Martin, 49 years; Robert Garwe, 50 years and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 5 years; and Leona Harper, 14 years.

An Garda Síochána released they names of those who died as they confirmed that investigations into ‘all of the circumstances into the cause of a fatal explosion’ at the garage/ shop/ post office/ apartment complex are continuing.

The investigation is being coordinated from an incident room at Milford Garda Station.

The ten people who died in the explosion in Creeslough. Left: Catherine O Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13). Top left to right: Jessica Gallagher (24), Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5). Middle row left to right: Martina Martin (49), Hugh Kelly (59) and Martin McGill (49). Bottom row: Leona Harper (14) and James O Flaherty (48).

The Garda Technical Bureau, with assistance from other agencies, will continue to examine the scene, which remains cordoned off. These examinations are likely to continue over the coming days. Traffic diversions on the N56 at the scene of the incident remain in place.

A garda spokesperson said: “A total of 10 fatalities have been confirmed arising from this fatal explosion. The remains of the deceased are at Letterkenny University Hospital where State Post Mortems have commenced under the direction of Dr. Heidi Okkers, Assistant State Pathologist. These Post Mortems will continue over the next few days. Results will not be released for operational reasons.

“One male in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St. James Hospital, Dublin. The 7 other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.

“The 10 fatalities included four men, three women, two teenagers (one male and one female) and one younger female child. Garda Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to the families and are continuing to provide support and information.

Candlelit vigils are being held across the north west.

“Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha dilís, go léir.”

The community in Creeslough and right across the north west and beyond have been left in a state of shock following the horrific incident on Friday afternoon.

Two of the young people who died were students of Mulroy College, and two of the women were mothers of pupils at the school.

In a statement on Sunday, the school said students, staff, Board of Management and parents were ‘in deep shock after the tragic events of Friday in Creeslough’.

"It is with deepest regret that we advise that two of our students, James Monaghan and Leona Harper, and two mothers of students enrolled in our school, Catherine O Donnell and Martina Martin, were among the fatalities. There were also a number of our students who incurred injuries at the scene. Our deepest sympathies are with the families who have tragically lost a loved one following Friday’s incident in Creeslough. We also hope that all those injured will make a full recovery.

As news reached the College of the tragic accident, the Critical Incident Plan of Mulroy College was enacted. The Student Support Team, the Critical Incident Team and the management and staff of Mulroy College are supporting students, parents and staff at this very difficult time. Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service and Donegal ETB have offered advice and guidance to ensure the wellbeing of students and families is a priority for us all.

Ms Fiona Temple, School Principal stated, “We as a school community are devastated on hearing of the tragedy and the fatal outcome for our two beautiful students and our cherished parents. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families and the Creeslough community at this time. We are numbed by this overwhelming sadness and will work together to support all members of our school community in the coming days, weeks and months ahead. Our priority, as a school management and staff, is the wellbeing and welfare of the students and their families at this tragic time. We extend our best wishes to all those who suffered injuries including some of our students.”

Dr Martin Gormley, Director of Schools with Donegal ETB stated, “This is a tragedy that is difficult to put words on.”

Mulroy College will be open on Sunday 9 October from 3.00-4.00pm to enable students, parents and staff to visit and support one another. The school will open as normal on Monday and numerous supports will be available to support students, staff and parents.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamnacha dílse.”

Vigils are being held across the north west in solidarity with the people of Creeslough and the families directly affected. Hundreds upon hundreds turned out on Saturday night in the north Inishowen town of Carndonagh for a candle-lit vigil with others planned for Buncrana, Derry and elsewhere over the coming days.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Sandra Duffy has extended her heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of those killed.

Mayor Duffy said the people of the North West were heartbroken at the tragedy and wanted to show their support for the community in Cresslough. She will open a Book of Condolence at the Guildhall from tomorrow afternoon at 3pm to allow the public to express their sympathy while a Candlelit Vigil in memory of the victims has been organised to take place at 8pm on the Guildhall steps.

“It has been a deeply sad weekend for the people of Donegal, Derry and Tyrone as we watched in disbelief details of the tragedy unfold in Creeslough. There are no words for the sadness and grief we all feel. Our hearts are sore for the victim’s families and the wider community in Creeslough for their terrible loss.”

The Book of Condolence will be available for signing on Monday afternoon from 3pm in the Guildhall and also online via the Council website.

