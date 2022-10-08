Creeslough explosion: Death toll rises to 9 as operation continues

Two more bodies were recovered from the wreckage this morning in an ongoing operation involving emergency services from both sides of the border.

In an updated statement, An Garda Síochána have now confirmed that it is continuing to work with other Emergency Services at the scene.

The mass tragedy resulted from an explosion at an Appelgreen shop/ garage/ post office and apartment complex at approximately 3:20pm on Friday, 7th October, 2022, on the main N56 road in the centre of the town.

The devastation at Creeslough, County Donegal following the explosion.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and Emergency Services remain at the scene in a search and recovery phase of this operation.

“An Garda Síochána can now confirm nine fatalities as a result of this incident. The search and recovery for further fatalities continues.

“No spokesperson for Emergency Services is available at this time.

“An Garda Síochána continue to request that any road users intending to travel to the Creeslough area for any reason consider alternative routes as Emergency Services continue to deal with this ongoing incident. Traffic diversions remain in place at this time.”

The tragedy, the cause of which is as yet unconfirmed, has devastated the local and wider communities.

At least eight people were taken from the scene to hospital following the explosion on Friday.