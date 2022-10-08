Creeslough explosion: 'Everyone here is in complete shock'

Independent Donegal County Councillor John O’Donnell was speaking from the scene this morning as firefighters from both sides of the border continued their recovery operation.

Colr. O’Donnell said said: “There is just a complete sense of shock. You watch things like this happening all over the world on the news but you never think it could happen here.

"This is a very close-knit community and nobody is unaffected by this.”

The devastation following the explosion at Creeslough in County Donegal.

Those who tragically died in the explosion and the injured would be widely in the community, he added. “Everybody will know them.”

The explosion happened at the town’s Applegreen shop/garage/ post office complex at around 3.20pm on Friday just as children were getting out from school. It was also pension day for some older residents.

The cause has not yet been confirmed.

At least seven people have died in the explosion. Eight more people were taken to hospital. One seriously injured person was flown by helicopter from the scene to hospital in Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The devastation following the explosion at Creeslough in County Donegal.

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins this morning sent his condolences to the people of Creeslough.

He said. “May I, as President, express what I know will be the shock shared by all people throughout the country on learning of the terrible tragedy which has unfolded in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

“All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected. Those who have received news of the loss of a loved one, those injured and, most of all, those who are waiting with anxiety for news of their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This tragedy is a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit and where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond.

“Special tribute must be paid to those members of the local community and emergency services across the island who have reacted so swiftly to the scene of the explosion and have continued to work through the night.

“All of our best thoughts and prayers go to those who have lost their lives and their families.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Gardai Siochana confirmed on Saturday morning: “An Garda Síochána continue to work with other Emergency Services at the scene of a serious ongoing incident that occurred at approximately 3:20pm on Friday, 7th October, 2022, at a premises on the N56 at Creeslough, County Donegal.

“Donegal County Council Fire Services, An Garda Síochána, the HSE National Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene in a search and recovery phase of this operation.

“An Garda Síochána can now confirm seven fatalities as a result of this incident (three fatalities were confirmed yesterday; four fatalities are now confirmed overnight). The search and recovery for further fatalities continues.

“Eight persons were transferred to hospital for medical attention yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad