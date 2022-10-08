Creeslough explosion: Four men, three women and three children killed

Gardai have confirmed the bodies of four men, three women, a teenaged boy, a teenaged girl and a younger girl have been recovered over the 24 hours since the devastating explosion at the shop/ post/ office/ garage and apartment complex.

Eight people were injured and one of those has been taken to a specialist unit in Dublin where they are in a critical condition. The other seven are described as ‘stable’.

Gardai, at a press conference in Milford this afternoon, said indications were that this was a tragic accident although a full investigation will take place.

The scene of the tragedy.

"Based on the information provided to An Garda Siochana, at this time it is not expected that there will be any further casualties located and there are no outstanding reports of unaccounted for persons.

"The thoughts of all the emergency service personnel who have attended the scene over the last 24 hours, the local community in Creeslough and the nation are today with the deceased persons and their families.”

A moment’s silence was held at the press to remember those deceased, the wounded and their families.

Gary Martin, director of emergency services with Donegal County Council, said 65 fire service personnel from Donegal were mobilised to the scene, along with 20 civil defence personnel, a structural engineer and roads service personnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garda.

Mr Martin acknowledged the assistance of fire service colleagues from the north, and the local community who ‘contributed so much to our efforts’.

He said they would remain on site to ensure there were no remaining casualties in the building.

Superintendent David Kelly of Milford Garda Station said it “a tragedy for our community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are families left devastated,” he said.

Turning to the investigation, he added: “At this point in time we have to keep an open mind as a police service on how we investigate this, but our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident.”

He said family liaison officers had been put in place for the relatives of the deceased and well as health support for the first responders and the wider community.

He spoke of how off-duty officers came in before being asked while other personnel from across Donegal and beyond also responded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scene of the explosion was described as very, very traumatic and confused, with a lot of debris and a lot of traumatised people.

The emergency services from both sides of the border who responded have been widely praised for their swift and professional conduct, as have the community in Creeslough and the surrounding areas for the massive support they have given to the operation.

Catholic Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian meanwhile described Friday’s terrible events as “the darkest day in Donegal” after visiting the scene.

He said: “It was with utter disbelief that I heard the news of the devastating explosion at a filling station in Creeslough. I am deeply saddened at the loss of life and at the extent of injuries caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the wake of this heartbreaking human tragedy, I am asking all parishes in the Diocese of Raphoe to come together to pray at Mass this weekend, so that people can offer comfort and support to each other and to all who are suffering. God always walks with us, in light and in dark, so let us embrace the power of prayer at this time of need and He will be there for us.

“Last night I went to Creeslough to offer pastoral support. I met and prayed with family members who are in terrible shock and pain. In order to offer a supportive presence today, I will be in Creeslough with Bishop Andrew Forster, Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, to meet and pray with bereaved family members, friends and neighbours of the deceased and injured.

“I have witnessed at first hand the immediate reaction of the local community to the tragedy who, in their bravery, took risks at the site to help others even to the detriment of their own safety. I wish to commend the first responders, and the emergency services of Donegal and Derry, for their high level of professional cooperation and rapid response.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar meanwhile in a statement issued on Saturday said: “On Friday the nation’s collective heart stopped when the news broke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This unthinkable tragedy happened in a community which we will all be familiar with, to families who were going about their daily lives like we do. This freak accident has left many empty chairs at dinner tables. It is just too hard to fathom.

“The sadness is incomprehensible.

“When something like this happens it’s almost impossible to absorb the horror of it. If there is any consolation, we can find it in the way that the community has rallied and come together. The emergency services in Ireland and Northern Ireland have been heroic. Our hospitals are providing the best of care.

“This is only the beginning of the rescue. The effects will be felt for many years and we all have a role to play in providing whatever comfort we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those families who have have lost loved ones, those recovering in hospital, the local community, and our emergency service personnel.