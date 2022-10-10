News you can trust since 1772
Creeslough explosion victim James O’Flaherty to be laid to rest in Derrybeg

The funeral of 48-year-old James O'Flaherty, one of the 10 victims of the Creeslough service station catastrophe, will take place in Derrybeg on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 10th October 2022, 1:28 pm - 1 min read
The late James O'Flaherty.
Mr. O’Flaherty, who lived in Dunfanaghy but was originally from Sydney, Australia, will be laid to rest in Gweedore after Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church in Derrybeg at 11am on Wednesday.

The Sydneysider is mourned by his wife Tracey (née O'Donnell), son Hamish and wider family circle.

He will be interred in Magheragallon Cemetery in Derrybeg.

His family are requesting family flowers only and donations, in lieu, to the Irish Kidney Association.

Those wishing to view Mr. O’Flaherty’s Funeral Mass can do so via the Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page.

Mr. O’Flaherty was among ten victims of the disaster in Creeslough.

Catherine O'Donnell (39), James Monaghan (13), Robert Garwe (50), Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5), Leona Harper (14), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martin McGill (49), Martina Martin (49) and Hugh Kelly (59) were the other victims.