Creeslough explosion victim James O’Flaherty to be laid to rest in Derrybeg

The late James O'Flaherty.

Mr. O’Flaherty, who lived in Dunfanaghy but was originally from Sydney, Australia, will be laid to rest in Gweedore after Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church in Derrybeg at 11am on Wednesday.

The Sydneysider is mourned by his wife Tracey (née O'Donnell), son Hamish and wider family circle.

He will be interred in Magheragallon Cemetery in Derrybeg.

His family are requesting family flowers only and donations, in lieu, to the Irish Kidney Association.

Those wishing to view Mr. O’Flaherty’s Funeral Mass can do so via the Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page.

Mr. O’Flaherty was among ten victims of the disaster in Creeslough.