Creeslough funds surpass €1m as tragedy is met by incredible wave of generosity

A fundraising campaign set up by the Brisbane-based Creeslough-native Gerard McFadden to provide relief for a community still reeling from the petrol station explosion that claimed 10 lives last Friday has received 8.9k donations with a total valuation of €398,413.

The separate Creeslough Community Support Fund, established by the Irish Red Cross, and supported by An Post and Applegreen, meanwhile, had reached a total of €673,000 by Wednesday.

In total, the two humanitarian campaigns, have, as of Thursday, raised a combined sum of over €1,071,413.

The aftermath of the explosion in Creeslough

Mr. McFadden said: “Words cannot express what this means to me and the people of Creeslough, we are forever grateful.

"Please keep spreading the word as these funds will help rebuild the life’s of many people affected by this devastating tragedy.”

Charlie Lamson, of the Irish Red Cross, said: “We really appreciate everyone’s support that is helping drive this funding effort for the community of Creeslough and our hearts go out to the families and friends of those so tragically impacted by the disaster.

"The public overwhelming outpouring of support for Creeslough has once again illustrated that when called on, the Irish public are incredibly generous. As a next step we will be engaging with the local community in Creeslough to coordinate the allocation of this support to the people who need it.”