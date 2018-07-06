Creggan Country Park offering free youth canoeing training camps

Creggan Country Park is offering young people the opportunity to gain water sports and health and safety qualifications through a new Camps Programme.

Karen Healy, Environmental Officer, announced this week that the NI Executive and Education Authority have awarded almost £20,000 to deliver three free TBUC (Together Building a United Community) Camps for young people aged 11 - 19.

The programme is open to young people living in the Moor, Waterside and Foyleside District Electoral Areas.

Karen said: “Our camp is unique in that it’s not just a summer camp but an eight month packed programme resulting in a Star 1 Canoeing Qualification and certificate in First Aid. We want young people in our city to have a better, brighter future and so our camp will do just that. It will act as the first stepping stone on the journey to becoming a fully qualified water sports instructor.”

Information sessions will be held on Monday, July 9 for young people living in these areas to come along and find out what the camp is about, get a tour of facilities, meet the team and enjoy a barbecue. The session for 11-13-year-olds runs from 10am - 12noon: for 14-16 year-olds from 1pm - 3pm: and for 17 - 19-year-olds from 4pm - 6pm.

Karen said: “We would advise young people to bring along their parent/guardian to this session as it will require registration forms to be signed. To book a place at our information session on Monday 9th July call 71363 133 or email karen.healy@creggancountrypark.com

“Our camp will provide transport for Waterside participants and lunch will be provided free for all participants at each workshop.”