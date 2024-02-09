100 hours of community service for hammer wielding man who ‘put sister in fear’

Bishop Street Courthouse

Nathan Anderson (33) of Spencer Road admitted possessing the hammer and assault on August 12, 2023.

Police were called by Anderson's sister to say he was at her house, shouting abuse and carrying a hammer.

She told them he had pulled the hammer from his waistband and had stayed outside for 30 minutes.

The court heard that on September 6 Anderson rang police and said he had 'no problem' hitting his father over the head with the hammer and that he'd 'do a life sentence' for it.

Defence Barrister Eoghan Devlin said this was 'clearly a very serious matter'.

He added that Anderson had mental health issues but that he had no new criminal matters since the incident.