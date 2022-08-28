12 year sentence for shooting and arson incident

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives from Strand Road welcomed the sentence handed down to 54-year old Robert Gillespie.

Gillespie received a 12-year sentence at Derry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, on Friday, 26 August, half of which is to be served in jail and the remainder on licence.

He was convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life during trial earlier this year, and pleaded guilty to the offences of arson, criminal damage, threats to kill and dangerous driving.

Man sentenced

Detective Inspector Stephanie Finlay from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch said: "Gillespie's actions were calculated and callous, and there is no doubt that he set out to cause harm on the morning of Tuesday, 24th July 2018.

"It is only by sheer luck the victim, or indeed anyone in Sevenoaks - a residential area - wasn't seriously injured, or killed as a result of this reckless and sinister incident.