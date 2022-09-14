14-year-old arrested after stinger used to stop speeding car
A 14-year-old boy was arrested after police deployed a stinger device to stopping a speeding car outside Derry this morning.
Police are appealing for witnesses following a report at 8.50am today, Wednesday, September 14, that a white Vauxhall Combo was taken from premises on Irish Street in the city.
Inspector Kyle Rowntree said: “It was reported the vehicle was being driven at speed towards Newbuildings.
“Police, successfully deploying a stinger device, were able to bring the vehicle to a stop in the Ballymagorry area. A teenage boy, aged 14 years old, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, and burglary, and he remains in custody at this time.
“We want to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle from when it left Irish Street, or who captured dash cam footage of its movements as it made its way towards Ballymagorry, to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference number 354 of 14/09/22.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/