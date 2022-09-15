14-year-old boy charged after van taken
Police have charged a 14-year-old boy with offences in relation to an incident in Derry yesterday, Wednesday, September 14.
By Staff Reporter
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:09 am
Updated
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:13 am
The teenager is due to appear before Londonderry Youth Court on October 4 charged with offences including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, and burglary,
The charges follow an incident in the Irish Street area of the Waterside in the city and, as normal procedure, they will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.