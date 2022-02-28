14.7% hike in Derry crime with big rises in violence against person, sexual offences and harassment

There were 11,039 recorded crimes from February 2021 to January 2022 - an increase of 1,415 from 9,624 in the period February 2020 to January 2021.

A breakdown of the figures for Derry/Strabane show almost half of all crimes recorded (5,426 - up 24.3% year-on-year) were instances of violence against the person.

This includes violence with injury - including homicide & death/serious injury by unlawful driving - (1,556 crimes - up 13.2%); violence without injury (2,311 crimes - up 24.1%); and harassment (1,559 crimes - 38.2%)

An increase in crime has been recorded in Derry/Strabane.

There was also a large increase in the number of recorded sexual offences; 417 recorded instances over the year - up 21.9%.

There was decrease in the number of robberies; 51 records of robbery of personal property, down by -3.8%; and just three records of robbery of business property, down -75%.

There was a slight rise in the number of theft offences - up by 0.9% from 1,726 crimes to 1,741 crimes.

There was also an increase in criminal damage - up by 6.1% from 1,760 to 1,867.

The number of recorded drugs offences jumped by 16.9% (949 crimes); the number of possession of weapons offences rose by 20.4% (124 crimes); and the number of miscellaneous crimes against society was up by 0.7% (308 crimes).

The number of public order offences decreased by -8.9% (133 crimes).

Across the north as a whole there were 104,625 crimes recorded, an increase of 9,646 (10.2%) when compared with the previous 12 months.

Police said COVID-19 lockdown measures, which were first introduced on March 23, 2020, have had an impact on the lower crime levels seen from that date through to February 2021.

However, crime levels in each of the months since March 2021 were higher than the same months in 2020, the largest increases were in April (32 per cent), January (23 per cent) and June (19 per cent), with the smallest increase in August (4 per cent).

Nine policing districts, including Derry which has one of the highest rates of increase, experienced a higher level of crime.

Higher crime levels were seen in violence against the person, sexual offences, criminal damage and drug offences.