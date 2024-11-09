15 powerful pictures as Women's Safety Rally in Derry attracts huge turnout

By George Sweeney & Brendan McDaid
Published 9th Nov 2024, 10:31 BST
There was a huge turnout at the Rally for Women’s Safety in Derry at Guildhall Square on Friday night.

Speakers spoke out against a spate of recent attacks on women and violence against women and girls from the steps of the Guildhall.

In one powerful scene the crowds, standing shoulder to shoulder in solidarity and stretching back to Waterloo Place, switched on their phone torches and held them aloft as a stirring rendition of The Cranberries’ song ‘Dreams’ was played at the event.

In another, the names of victims of violence were read out.

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Some of the large attendance at the Rally for Women's Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Some of the large attendance at the Rally for Women's Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the large attendance at the Rally for Women's Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Some of the large attendance at the Rally for Women's Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Some of the large attendance at the Rally for Women's Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the large attendance at the Rally for Women's Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Photographs of women who lost their lives through violence displayed at the Rally for Women's Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Photographs of women who lost their lives through violence displayed at the Rally for Women's Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Photographs of women who lost their lives through violence displayed at the Rally for Women's Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
People who read out the names of females who lost their lives through violence during the past four years displayed at the Rally for Women's Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening with one of the organisers, Colr. Catherine McDaid (right). Photo: George Sweeney

4. People who read out the names of females who lost their lives through violence during the past four years displayed at the Rally for Womens Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening with one of the organisers, Colr. Catherine McDaid (right). Photo: George Sweeney

People who read out the names of females who lost their lives through violence during the past four years displayed at the Rally for Women's Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening with one of the organisers, Colr. Catherine McDaid (right). Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice