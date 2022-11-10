15 year old to appear in court in Derry today
A 15 year old boy has been charged with four counts of burglary, attempted burglary, one count of aggravated 'taking and driving away', and a number of other driving offences.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
The teenage boy is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates court this morning, Thursday. The charges are in connection with burglaries at a number of businesses and two vehicle thefts in Derry in January of this year.As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.