19 photographs of ‘Bin the Legacy Bill’ rally against Britain’s amnesty

The families of victims of the British Army and loyalist paramilitaries gathered in Guildhall Square on Wednesday to protest against the British government’s ‘legacy bill’.
The event was organised by the Bloody Sunday Trust and Pat Finucane Centre and heard powerful testimony ad arguments against Britain's proposed amnesty for soldiers and agents.
The protest took place prior to the second reading of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill in the British House of Lords.
Here is a selection of photographs from the event.
1. Relatives of victims of the troubles protest against the proposed Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, organised by The Bloody Sunday Trust and the Pat Finucane centre, at Guildhall Square on Wednesday afternoon. DER2247GS – 55
Photo: George Sweeney
2. People gather at the ‘Bin the Legacy Bill’ protest, organised by The Bloody Sunday Trust and the Pat Finucane Centre, at Guildhall Square on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS – 51
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Families of victims of the troubles protest against the proposed Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, organised by The Bloody Sunday Trust and the Pat Finucane centre, at Guildhall Square on Wednesday afternoon. DER2247GS – 57
Photo: George Sweeney
4. Paul O’Connor, Pat Finucane Centre, speaking at the ‘Bin the Legacy Bill’ protest, organised by The Bloody Sunday Trust and the Pat Finucane Centre, at Guildhall Square on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS – 49
Photo: George Sweeney