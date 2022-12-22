22-year-old man charged under terror legislation over window display
Detectives investigating the circumstances of a window display at premises on Chamberlain Street in Derry city centre have arrested a 22-year-old man.
By Kevin Mullan
In a statement issued on Thursday morning the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that the man had been arrested on suspicion of committing an offence under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
The man, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said, has been charged to appear at the Courthouse in Bishop Street in Derry this morning.