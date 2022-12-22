News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

22-year-old man charged under terror legislation over window display

Detectives investigating the circumstances of a window display at premises on Chamberlain Street in Derry city centre have arrested a 22-year-old man.

By Kevin Mullan
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police charge
Police charge

In a statement issued on Thursday morning the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that the man had been arrested on suspicion of committing an offence under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The man, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said, has been charged to appear at the Courthouse in Bishop Street in Derry this morning.