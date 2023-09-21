23-year-old Derry man arrested by police investigating attempted murder of John Caldwell
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Derry by police investigating the attempted murder of John Caldwell.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:48 BST
Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in February arrested the man in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attack.
The man was arrested in Derry under the Terrorism Act, and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.
DCI Caldwell was shot several times as he packed football great into the boot of his car following a training session in Killyclogher.