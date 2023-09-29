Court

Michael Lynn pled guilty to causing Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent and two of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm on November 7, 2022 at Coleraine Crown Court in relation to an assault on Strand Road in Derry on February 2, 2020.

On Friday, at Belfast Crown Court, he was sentenced for those crimes. Half of his seven and a half year sentence is to be served in custody and half on licence. His licence has also been extended for an additional three years.

Detective Sergeant Marks said after sentencing: "Our thoughts today are with the victims of what was a savage, ferocious and cowardly attack.

"This family was celebrating a joyous and momentous occasion, an occasion that should have been filled with only happy memories. This changed in a matter of minutes with the violence that Lynn unleashed.

"I want to thank the victims for their bravery and their support throughout our investigation. We know the sentence handed down today will never erase what happened, or take away the trauma resulting from this attack, however, we hope that the sentence imposed upon Lynn today will help the victims – at some level – recover from such an horrific and awful ordeal.

"I want to thank colleagues for their work in this investigation, all those who helped apprehend Lynn, members of the public who assisted us, as well as partner agencies who helped track Lynn and bring him before the Court and make him amenable for his vicious crimes."

Lynn confronted a family group during the early hours of February 2 who had been out socialising to celebrate a family occasion. Lynn fled but then returned to Strand Road, accompanied by another male who has since been sentenced for Affray.

Lynn had a baseball bat which he used to attack another male in the family group in the face, causing him actual bodily harm. Lynn also attacked two women with the bat who were part of family group.

One of the female victims of the attack sustained severe bruising whilst a second female was knocked unconscious with the bat and sustained a shattered jaw for which she required a serious surgical operation.

Lynn, who had been granted bail in 2021, failed to appear for trial in October 2021, fleeing overseas. Detective Sergeant Marks said due to extensive efforts with partner agencies in UK Border Force, Merseyside Police, Police Scotland and Waterside District Support Team, Lynn was detained and remanded in Scotland in March 2022.

